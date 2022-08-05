Final Fantasy XIV continues to thrive despite Square Enix’s worrying sales decline

More features and content will arrive to the game this month.

As part of its latest financial results which saw a decline in its overall sales, Square Enix has reported that Final Fantasy XIV continues to bring in excellent numbers.

As per the company’s official report, Square Enix stated “paying subscribers for Final Fantasy XIV rose YoY (year-on-year).” This is despite the studio’s overall net sales listed at $561.7 million, which is 16 percent lower compared to last year’s Q2 results of $665.4 million. Square Enix also listed an operating income of $108 million, also lower than the $129.9 million recorded during the same period last year.

Square Enix didn’t mention the specifics about the actual numbers made by Final Fantasy XIV during the last quarter, but this is a good sign that the game is keeping its stability despite being released in 2010.

This week, Square Enix already provided the first glimpse of the highly anticipated feature coming to the game, known as the Island Sanctuaries. This area will be separate from the game, which will arrive in Final Fantasy XIV through the game’s Patch 6.25.

“Find sanctuary in an island paradise abundant with wildlife, where crops may be sown and minions let to roam,” a part of the official Final Fantasy XIV website reads. “What will you learn in nature’s embrace – and what will you create from this newfound inspiration? Make ready to set sail, for your hideaway awaits!”

More details about the Island Sanctuaries will be unveiled in the upcoming Live Letter 72 broadcast stream this Aug. 12. Final Fantasy XIV is available for PC.