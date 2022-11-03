Final Fantasy XIV community celebrates all things Roegadyn with Roevember

In Final Fantasy XIV, a world mainly filled with Mi’quote, Au’Ra and Viera character models, Roegadyns are not easy to find hanging around the game. This tall and powerful-looking race is rarely picked when players create their characters, and the community is taking the month of November to appreciate them with the #RoevemberXIV hashtag on Twitter.

According to Boreal Tempest on Twitter, Roevember started quite a few years ago on the Japanese side of FFXIV. It started gaining attention around 2015 with the addition of the /gpose command that allows players to take more stylized pictures of their characters. Now in 2022, Roevember has caught fire. The #RoevemberXIV hashtag is filled with beautiful photos and creative content of Roe characters that are themed for the day.

attention all roegadyn enthusiasts: it’s that time of year again!

myself and @Serisothikos have thrown together another prompt list for your consideration this month, as we’ve done for a few years now. check the images for more info, and happy Roevember! #RoevemberXIV 💪 pic.twitter.com/pdxJOcbS7Z — red «gobbingway» ☀🌿 @ #ROEVEMBERXIV 💪 (@roefizzlebeef) October 28, 2022

For Roevember 2022, two Twitter users, Boreal Tempest and Roe Fizzlebeef, put together a prompt list for Roegadyn characters to take themed pictures, write stories about, and create art with for the month of November. Although the two came up with the prompt list, the two were very clear that this is a community-driven, and created event.

Roe characters are statistically the least picked model in the game out of races that offer both male and female variations, according to XIVCensus.

“Years ago, when the game was less popular, you could go days without seeing another Roegadyn player,” Boreal Temptest told Dot Esports. “This is the sort of event that arises out of that sort of disparity: one where we come together and celebrate each other in an environment where we can each sometimes feel a little like an outsider.”

Searching the #RoevemberXIV hashtag will show a ton of FFXIV players getting in on all of the Roe-themed festivities. The community has had a great time taking themed gposes of their beautiful Roegadyn characters and posting them to Twitter. There is a different theme for each day, so Roe fans will have plenty of pretty photos, stories, poems, and art to look at throughout the month of November.