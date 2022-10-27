Final Fantasy Live Letter 74 has a date and will give a glimpse into Patch 6.3

After Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25 gave players Variant and Criterion Dungeons, Manderville Weapons, and new Beast Tribe quests, players are already quickly getting through that content and looking forward to the next part of the story with Patch 6.3. Now, fans have a date for the first Live Letter for Patch 6.3.

Live Letter 74 airs on Nov. 11 at 5am CT. Many predicted that Patch 6.3 would come out at the end of December, and based on the Nov. 11 date for Live Letter 74, it will serve as the first introduction to what is coming in the update. Live Letters for patches like this typically have two parts before the patch is released, so Live Letter 74 is part one, and Live Letter 75 will be part two.

Typically, patch updates go out 11 days after the second Live Letter airs. If Live Letter 75 airs around a month after part one, players can expect that the patch will go live the week before Christmas. This could mean that the patch is shifted until after the holidays, but fans can expect the content to drop sometime in the last few weeks of December or early January.

What will be in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3?

Fans can look forward to a continuation of the Main Scenario Quests as well as a new Alliance Raid, Ultimate Trial, and some other new content such as the next step of the Manderville Weapons and side quests. Not all of that content will go live at the same time. Some of it might come in smaller updates in the 6.3 window of patches, but the first update typically provides the most content in the 6.x series of updates.

In the past, game director Naoki Yoshida said that he wanted to include more content for Island Sanctuaries in future updates, so it’s possible that fans get some more news on things coming to that part of the game as well.

Although release dates for patches typically come with the second part of the Live Letter for new patches, going off of previous timelines, fans can assume that the new content will hit their games within the next three months.