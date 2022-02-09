Does Lost Ark have controller support?

Lost Ark, a new MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios, became available for players in early access on Feb. 8. The game, so far, has been a success among streamers, taking over Twitch’s No. 1 spot in terms of viewership.

The MMO is a PC exclusive, which led many console players to ask themselves whether they can play Lost Ark with a controller rather than the traditional setup. The answer is, thankfully, a definitive yes.

When you open Lost Ark‘s menu, it says that Xbox controllers are supported, but some players have also been able to play the new game with a PlayStation 4 and a PlayStation 5 controller without experiencing any problems.

The only disadvantage for not using an Xbox controller is that the key assignments use Xbox’s layout, which can be confusing.

If you have an Xbox or PlayStation controller, you should be able to play as soon as you plug the controller in. If it doesn’t work straight away, you can check if the controller support is turned on. All you have to do is open the Lost Ark menu, go to Settings, open the Gamepad interface, and check the Use Gamepad box.

In case that doesn’t work, check your own Steam settings. On the Settings tab, go to Controller and then choose General Controller Settings. All you have to do is make sure your configuration supports the controller you’re using to play Lost Ark.