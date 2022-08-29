Can you name your island in Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries?

Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley fans are in for a treat since Island Sanctuaries were introduced to Final Fantasy XIV alongside Patch 6.2. Inspired by those kinds of chill games, this feature offers gardening, managing pastures, collecting countless materials, and customizing your hideaway.

An Island Sanctuary is a solo island where you’re only accompanied by hard-working mammet NPCs. But it’s also possible to invite friends and spend some time together.

When speaking to the Cieldalaes Ferryman in Moraby Drydocks, you have the option to either enter your island or someone else’s. And as you might notice, you’ll be able to see the list of your friends and fellow free company members, their island status, and where they currently are.

Those who are on their Island Sanctuary are indicated as on an “Unnamed Island.” Thus, some may wonder how to customize this information by choosing the perfect name for their area.

Can you change the name of your island in FFXIV’s Island Sanctuaries?

As of today, a few days following the introduction of Patch 6.2 and the creation of the feature, there isn’t any option to change the name of your Island Sanctuary.

Since there is the “Unnamed Island” identification in the game, it’s safe to assume that the developer will add the feature later. Since Island Sanctuaries were recently added, however, players shouldn’t be too hopeful of seeing changes soon.

Meanwhile, Endwalker‘s deep dungeon, Omicron beast tribe, and first Relic Weapon quests are expected to join the game with Patch 6.25, which is scheduled to be introduced this fall.