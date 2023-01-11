Blue Protocol network date postponed with no release in sight

It seems beta testers will have to wait just a little longer.

Blue Protocol has had its re-emergence recently due to the announcement on The Game Awards 2022, but it seems that the network test is not ready just yet.

On Jan. 11, the Blue Protocol devs released a statement saying they were going to delay the network test due to a bug that encountered.

Further delving into the blog post linked, the current problem has been determined to be “difficult” and it’s going to take time to resolve ultimately resulting in the postponement of the network test. The devs, however, are working hard to fix the problem.

The blog post, as well as the Twitter post, also mentioned that there’s going to be a live stream on Jan. 25. Presumably, this is where the devs will discuss the bug in detail as well as announce the new start date of the network test. It’s worth noting that the network test mentioned is the network test they’re going to conduct in Japan.

There’s no news if this will affect the coming network test they’re going to perform on different servers in the West. Hopefully, the devs will be able to patch all the problems up before their next set date of the network test for a much smoother experience.

Blue Protocol flared up recently due to the announcement made during the Game Awards 2022. This put the game in the limelight for gamers looking for a new MMORPG to play. Bandai Namco, the developer of Blue Protocol, also announced the game is going to be released to the West around the second half of 2023.