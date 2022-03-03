All Mastery tracks in Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons

There are five new Masteries to explore in Guild Wars 2's newest expansion

With every new expansion, Guild Wars 2 adds a few new Mastery tracks in order to give players something new to level up, and this expansion was no exception, with five new Mastery tracks.

Each player begins with zero Mastery points, and the Masteries also stay unlocked until a certain point in the game is met. End of Dragons introduced five new Mastery tracks, each unlocked at different parts in the Commander’s journey.

The five new Masteries for End of Dragons are Fishing, Skiff Piloting, Jade Bots, Arborstone Revitalization and Turtle Mount. Below is a list of all of the Mastery details for each one.

Fishing – 20 total Mastery points

Screengrab via ArenaNet

Fishing Hole Master – Adds 20 to base power for fishing, reduces catch time at fishing holes, and triples XP from fishing holes. Requires two Mastery points to unlock.

Angler Sense – Adds 20 to base power for fishing, and allows players to use a skill that detects fishing holes. Requires three Mastery points to unlock.

Fishing on a Full Tank – Adds 20 to base power for fishing, and gives +100 to fishing if you’ve eaten any food item. Requires four Mastery points to unlock.

Master Caster – Adds 20 to base power for fishing, and increases the casting range by 50 percent. Requires five Mastery points to unlock.

Local Legend – Adds 20 to base power for fishing, and grants access to fishing merchants in Cantha. Requires six Mastery points to unlock.

Skiff Piloting – 14 total Mastery points

Screengrab via ArenaNet

Full Throttle – Increases Skiff speed. Increases Skiff hit points by 2,500. Requires two Master points to unlock.

Depth Charges – Adds a skill that sinks enemies close to your Skiff. Increases Skiff hit points by 2,500. Requires three Mastery Points to unlock.

Speed Boost – Allows your Skiff a short burst of speed. Increases Skiff hit points by 2,500. Requires four Mastery points to unlock.

Fishing Party – Party members aboard the Skiff earn fishing power based on total number of catching from fishing spots. Increases Skiff hit points by 2,500. Requires five Mastery points to unlock.

Jade Bots – 15 total Mastery points

Screengrab via ArenaNet

Gliding Booster – Gives an upwards boost while gliding. Tier 1 and 2 power cores are now craftable. Requires one Mastery Point to unlock.

Multicharge – Allows Jade Bot to hold four battery charges. Tier 3 and 4 power cores are now craftable. Requires two Mastery points to unlock.

Jade Tech Waypoint – Jade Bot can be upgraded to set a personal waypoint. Requires three Mastery points to unlock.

Energy Efficiency – Jade Bot can be upgraded to gather more energy from batteries, and can now gather energy from zip lines. Requires four Mastery points to unlock.

Rescue Protocol – Jade Bot can be upgraded to help downed players recover. Cannot be used in PvP, WvW, raids, fractals, or Strike Missions. Requires five Mastery points to unlock.

Arborstone Revitalization – 20 total Mastery points

Screengrab via ArenaNet

Base of Operations – Increases experience enhancement from the Arborstone Inn by five percent. Establishes a base of operations. Requires two Mastery points to unlock.

Crafting Center – Increases experience enhancement from the Arbostone Inn by five percent. Adds crafting stations. Requires three Mastery points to unlock.

Entertaining Amenities – Adds entertainment to Arborstone. Increases experience enhancement from the Arbostone Inn by five percent. Requires four Mastery points to unlock.

Commercial Hub – Adds merchants to Arborstone. Increases experience enhancement from the Arbostone Inn by five percent. Requires five Mastery points to unlock.

Globalization – Establishes a global base in Arborstone. Increases experience enhancement from the Arbostone Inn by five percent. Requires six Mastery points to unlock.

Turtle Mount – Mastery point totals unkown at time of writing

Screengrab via ArenaNet

Turtle Health Boost – Increases Siege Turtle health by 50 percent. Requires two Mastery points to unlock.

Slam Mastery – Siege Turtle’s Slam now generates ammo after successfully hitting a target. Requires three Mastery points to unlock.

Improved Jump Jets – Siege Turtle can now jump higher using its jets. Requires four Mastery points to unlock.

Power Shell – Adds the ability to convert incoming damage into ammo for the gunner. Requires five Mastery points to unlock.

Sharing is Caring – Siege Turtle’s health boost is applied to all other mounts. Requires six Mastery points to unlock.