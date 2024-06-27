The Library of Chaos is one of the first dungeons you’ll explore as you enter SilverLit in Tarisland. Inside this dungeon, you must answer four riddles surrounding Fabre.

As you’re just entering the world of Tarisland, the answers to these riddles can be challenging without any lore knowledge. But with the help of your team’s NPCs, you can get most of the answers. Or, you can continue reading to get them here.

All Library of Chaos Riddle Answers in Tarisland

You can proceed once the lanterns are glowing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon entering the Library of Chaos, you’ll face the first puzzle, which involves rotating the statues to change the direction of the lanterns so they face each other. Once you’ve solved this, you can investigate the princess’s statue, then to the giant stone book, where you’ll begin answering the four riddles about Fabre.

Riddle 1: What is Fabre’s ‘Something Special?’

Stand in the correct golden circle to answer the riddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tencent.

Fabre’s most important item is food, so stand in the right golden circle with the turkey symbol.

Riddle 2: What is the symbol of the Capulet Family?

The symbol of the Capulet family is the eagle, so to answer this riddle, stand in the left golden circle with the eagle icon. The NPCs on your team will discuss the Capulet Family and give you the answer if you wait for them to finish debating.

Riddle 3: How to seek the truth?

This is another question your teammates can help you answer but if you don’t want to wait for them to discuss how Fabre approached his problems, stand in the left golden circle with the wrench symbol above.

Riddle 4: What is destiny’s gift?

The final riddle asks what destiny’s gift is, according to Fabre. The correct answer is the Inscribed Stone, an essential item you’ll use to gain attributes. So, to answer this final riddle, stand in the left golden circle with the Inscribed Stone symbol.

Although it can be challenging to answer these Library of Chaos riddles when you’ve just started and have no lore knowledge, the NPCs will help you, for the most part, anyway. But if you don’t want to waste time waiting for them to discuss the answers, these’re all the answers for the Library of Chaos riddles in Tarisland.

