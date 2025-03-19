MLB The Show 25 codes (March 2025) 

It's time for you to batter up in style and with your favorite players by redeeming MLB The Show 25 codes.

Updated Mar. 19, 2025: Added new codes

Recommended Videos

Another year, another game for men who wear snapback caps to gush over for months. I ain’t hating, I’m just bad at the game so I sound like I’m hating. Maybe if I redeem MLB The Show 25 codes, I might get better at the game, or carried.

All MLB The Show 25 codes list

Active MLB The Show 25 codes

There are currently no active MLB The Show 25 codes.

Follow this article to get updates

Expired MLB The Show 25 codes

There are currently no expired MLB The Show 25 codes.

How to redeem codes in MLB The Show 25

Here is how to redeem MLB The Show 25 codes, just follow our guide below:

Visit the site to redeem codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Login to the TheShow website and link your accounts. Go to the Redeem Code page. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box. Hit Submit. Launch MLB The Show 25 on your device and receive your goodies.

For more titles with freebies, check out our WWE 2K25 Locker Codes article and the rest of our Codes section to find more goodies in all your favorite games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy