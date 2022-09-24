Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 25: Results, Final Standings, Scores

Another epic battle ensued as 10 teams met in the Decision Dome and chose eight Minecraft mini-games to play for the 25th run of the MC Championship (MCC). Across the duration of the event, the 10 teams of four creators each worked together to test skills like parkour, combat, strategy, survival, and communication.

The two teams who rose above the rest and scored the most coins across all eight mini-games combined moved on to a finale Dodgebolt duel. Utilizing only bows and arrows on a platform hovering over lava, the two top-performing teams competed in a dodgeball-like game. Whichever team was the first to eliminate the other three times would then be crowned victor of that MCC event.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship (MCC) 25: Live scores and game standings

MCC 25 was also the first installment of the Minecraft event since Noxcrew launched their MCC Island server in a closed beta state. Both competitors and a few lucky fans had a chance to practice four of MCC’s signature mini-games prior to the event.

The 25th installment of the tournament had no special twists or remixes, but featured a few game updates and changes. Battle Box and Hole in the Wall received new maps, Meltdown and Survival Games underwent some game changes, Grid Runners had a new room added, and the MCC hub was given a refresh with some jump spots to allow players to practice for Ace Race in between mini-games.

Image via Noxcrew

The pool of games that players could choose from for MCC 25 included nine mini-games. The game that was skipped for MCC 25 out of these games was Sands of Time.

Suggested playing 25 games for MCC 25 but apparently that would be "ridiculous" and "the event would never end" 🫤



Anyway…here are the games hitting the dome for MCC 25! 🎉👑 pic.twitter.com/tMlpB9lJsJ — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 21, 2022

The final winner of MCC 25 after all eight mini-games and the duel is as follows. The coin totals indicate the two teams that scored the most across all eight mini-games while the final winner was decided through the Dodgebolt finale duel.

MCC 25 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Green Geckos

Smallishbeans

jojosolos

GoodTimesWithScar

Seapeekay

Screengrab via MCC Live

The final duel in MCC 25 came down to a showdown between the Green Geckos and the Purple Pandas, who are the two teams that earned the most coins across the eight mini-games. In the finale Dodgebolt duel, the Green Geckos managed to win it all with a score of 3-1. This team won the final duel after also taking first place in many of the MCC mini-games.