Over the years, the Minecraft universe has continued to grow, with several DLCs being added and even more content for players to enjoy. Now, Mojang Studios are working on a new game called Minecraft Legends, and amid all the hype players have been left wondering about this upcoming title, including what kind of game it is.

Minecraft is a fun game that allows players to explore pixelated worlds and build and craft to their heart’s content. One of its best features is you can create a world from your imagination—but Legends won’t be exactly the same.

So, what kind of game is Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends: What kind of game is it?

Minecraft Legends is a real-time action and strategy game set to launch on April 18. While Legends is based on Minecraft, the two are different, meaning you don’t need to have played or own Minecraft to play Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends is a new type of game inspired by the beautiful world of Minecraft that puts you as the main character. In Legends, players must explore a vast world on the brink of destruction and inspire, unite, and lead their allies and some unexpected mobs through strategic battles to save the Overworld from the piglins.

If you’ve played Minecraft, you will recognize the creatures and mobs, but you can still enjoy the world of Legends even if you don’t know anything about Minecraft.

So, while it may contain some of the familiar features and characters found in Minecraft, Minecraft Legends is an entirely new strategy game created for everyone to enjoy.