Next Minecraft Now to air on April 28

Tune in for an exclusive look at what's to come.

Many exciting features and additions are in the works for the future of Minecraft. While these updates currently have no set dates, players can hear the latest updates on all things Minecraft in the next Minecraft Now, which will take place on April 28 at 10am CT.

Minecraft Now is a series of livestreams done by the Mojang team and oftentimes features special guests. A new episode airs almost every month and usually features the participants playing Minecraft, answering questions from the chat, and providing exclusive looks at upcoming features.

It's Minecraft Now week! Get your questions ready about the allay and Minecraft Dungeons Luminous Night adventure, we'll see you all this Thursday, April 28.

🕛 12:00 ET

🕘 9:00 PT

🕕 18:00 CEST

The episode airing on April 28 will focus on the upcoming Allay mob, the future of Minecraft Dungeons, and frog fan art from the community. This installment of Minecraft Now will be hosted by the chief content officer of Mojang Studios, Vu Bui, and will also feature some guests alongside him.

The Minecraft community will get an exclusive look at the fan-voted mob Allay from gameplay developer Nir Vaknin. Minecraft Now will also feature a look at what’s to come in season two of Minecraft Dungeons from game designer Laura de Llorens Garcia.

Screengrab via Mojang

Minecraft Now also shines the spotlight on the community. For this episode, the team is looking for art that features the upcoming frog mob. Anyone hoping to see their art featured should load up Twitter and share their creation with the hashtag #MinecraftNowSubmit.

More information on this event and the specific rules for the art showcase can be viewed on the Minecraft Now announcement on the Minecraft website. If you want to keep up with what’s next for Minecraft, head to the official Minecraft YouTube channel on April 28 at 10am CT to watch the next Minecraft Now event live.