Should you pull for Annihilus or the other Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap? (Nov. 21 to 28)

Marvel Snap‘s season this November, known as “Higher, Further, Faster,” is themed around the release of the film The Marvels, with Ms. Marvel being the season pass card. But alongside her is a bunch of new cards coming to the game featuring some intergalactic characters from the Marvel universe, including Annihilus.

Annihilus will be arriving in Marvel Snap as a new card making him either a direct series four or five card in the process. With this, players can get him by either spending their tokens or opening their Spotlight Caches by using Spotlight Keys by spending their credits and upgrading their cards.

But the question remains: Are Annihilus and the other Spotlight Caches cards worth pulling this week in Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap Annihilus abilities, explained

To briefly explain what Annihilus does, he is a five-cost, seven-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Your cards with 0 or less Power switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.” On paper, he only works with cards that have zero or less Power, or cards that can create units with that specific Power requirement. It can be game-changing at times, however, especially if you are successful in transferring some units to your opponent’s side of the locations.

Annihilation is the key. Screenshot via Snap.fan

So far, Annihilus is only helpful in a certain deck engine, which is the Junk strategy. Cards such as The Hood and Sentry are the best buddies for him since the former has negative three-Power, while the latter creates a negative 10-Power Void card in the right location. Transferring the Hood and the Void to your opponent’s side of the location can be big for your side, especially in making it a scenario where there is converted offense for you.

What cards can you get from the Spotlight Caches from Nov. 21 to 28 in Marvel Snap?

Aside from Annihilus, the other series five cards that you can pull from opening your Spotlight Caches from Nov. 21 to 28 are X-23 and Daken. Both of them are Destroy card staples, with X-23 being a one-cost, two-Power card that regenerates herself and gives plus one energy the next turn after she was destroyed or discarded.

Destroy staple. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As for Daken, he was the season pass card for the month of August during the “Big in Japan’ season. He is a three-cost, four-Power card that creates the Muramasa Shard on your hand. The Muramasa Shard doubles the current Power of Daken when it gets destroyed or discarded.

Power is everything. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Should you pull for Annihilus or the other Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap?

Yes, you should pull for Annihilus, especially if you are fond of experimenting with Marvel Snap decks, as well as using Junk strategies.

In theory, Annihilus could only synergize well with Sentry, The Hood, or in decks with a Junk engine as its backbone strategy. But the possibilities that Annihilus can offer could be big, especially with how his ability could be an instant game-changer. It can pave the way for bolstering some established strategies in the game, such as destroying cards for Death and the Destroy deck as a whole, as well as potentially creating negative Power to possibly trigger Galactus’ infamous yet powerful ability.

For X-23, she is a must-have for Destroy decks, which is a stable choice for the meta and has proven its mark as a reliable and strong deck for quite some time already. Getting her by using your credits is definitely a worthy move.

As for Daken, he can be quite powerful if you use him correctly, especially in Destroy and Discard decks. He may not be considered as a must-have card for those decks, however, but is still a fun choice if you want to create a potential massive Power source in your Destroy or Discard deck.

It would also take some time for all of the three cards to become series four, so it is highly recommended to open your Spotlight Caches this week. If you already have X-23, though, and are not a fan of decks that run the Junk strategy, then you might think twice about opening your Spotlight Caches. But overall, the four-card pool this week is a great one.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache variants

Here are the variants that you can get from this week’s Spotlight Caches:

Junk decks are in for a treat. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Annihilus “Annihilation” Variant

Artist: Ron Lim

X23 “Rian Gonzales” Variant

Artist: Rian Gonzales