PVP Battle Mode finally set to arrive in Marvel Snap this January

After months of waiting, Marvel Snap will finally allow players to play competitive matches with friends after the launch of PVP Battle Mode on Jan. 31, the developer of the card game Second Dinner revealed today.

The PVP Battle Mode has been in development since November 2022, one month after Marvel Snap was released. At the moment, players can only play competitively against random players via official matchmaking. The PVP Battle Mode is meant for players to play Marvel Snap with their friends and will be added alongside Series Drop, a new mechanic that affects the rarity of the cards in Marvel Snap.

“With every Series Drop, some Series 5 cards will move to Series 4, and some Series 4 cards will move to Series 3,” the developers said on Marvel Snap’s official website. “When cards drop Series, they become 10x more common in Collector’s Reserves, and much cheaper in the Token Shop.We look forward to doing a Series Drop every month! Series Drops currently require a patch, so the exact date and time may vary. The patch with this Series Drop (and the ability to Battle friends!) is currently planned for January 31st, though if we run into last-minute issues we may choose to delay for a little longer to make sure things work correctly.”

If you have grown tired of playing just random people in Marvel Snap, update your game on Jan. 31 and start playing against your friends. You can know every card that was nerfed or buffed on the latest Marvel Snap update here.