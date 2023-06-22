No power, no problem: Marvel Snap player clutches match with Knull despite being in the negative

Some cards in Marvel Snap have a base Power of zero. Though, most of these cards have game-changing effects such as stacking Power based on a certain condition. This includes Knull, which gains the total Power of all cards destroyed in the game where you played it.

On paper, Knull’s effect seems to be a power-heavy ability that makes it a potentially massive monster. Knull is commonly seen in Galatus decks, typically as the final play finisher which gains all the total Power of cards destroyed with Galactus’ effect when he obliterates the other two locations. Though, the total Power Knull can consume also includes cards with negative Power, making it a minus in the process.

Sometimes, the negative Power consumed by Knull can be a blessing in disguise. As seen on the Reddit post by user Malinhion, their Knull had negative 12 Power. This may seem like a setback for most cases in the game, but the player managed to use it in the most creative way possible, playing Knull in Bar With No Name.

The Bar With No Name location has an effect that is quite unusual from the typical win condition in Marvel Snap to win locations by having more Power than the opponent. In Bar With No Name, the player with the least Power wins it. And the user was smart enough to use their Knull with negative Power to win the location.

The post garnered more than a thousand upvotes, with some users praising the creative and lucky play by the user. This just proves that some drawbacks from cards can turn into secret weapons. And in the user’s case, the negative Knull gave a positive outcome.

