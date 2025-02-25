NetEase hands out freebies to Marvel Rivals players ‘due to unexpected issues’

On late Feb. 24, a short server maintenance prevented Marvel Rivals players from enjoying the game. Now, the developer has rewarded everyone with 200 Units for their patience.

NetEase sent the Units on Feb. 25 alongside a message apologizing for the server issues and thanking players for “understanding and support of Marvel Rivals.” And yes, the dev gave 200 Units to everyone, even if you weren’t online during maintenance. It’s a nice gesture, especially since the problem didn’t even last for a full hour.

“Our technical team promtply investigated the issue, and we are pleased to update us that the issues has been resolved, and the matchmaking system is now functioning normally. As a gesture of our appreciation for your patience, we will be granting all players 200 UNITS,” the in-game message reads.

It’s not a trick, NetEase has seriously given away free Units. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The news quickly made it to Reddit and other social media, where players praised NetEase’s approach. They pointed out that it is uncommon nowadays to see a developer generously give currency to players for server issues like this.

“Another W. Even though I wasn’t personally affected, I’ll gladly take the compensation. Thank you so much,” one player wrote on Reddit. “Enjoy and do not forget these times lads. A game company that actually cares about their audience is so rare nowadays. I wonder how much it will last,” another added.

Claiming these 200 Units yourself is a piece of cake. Simply launch Marvel Rivals and head over to the main menu. From there, navigate towards the upper right part of your screen to your inbox. A message with an option to claim free Units should be waiting for you.

