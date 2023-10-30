Miracle Hela play saves Marvel Snap player with some help from Killmonger

The Hela combo with Invisible Woman and MODOK has established itself as one of the most powerful strategies in all of Marvel Snap. It can produce a lot of possible Power on locations, especially if you have enough cards in your hand that have high Power.

The catch, however, is that the strategy embodies a high risk, high reward type of mantra. This is because the Hela, Invisible Woman, and MODOK engine heavily relies on those three cards to work efficiently. If you are unable to play them in time, then you should start considering to retreat, especially if you can’t win at least two locations using your cards with high costs.

But in the case of Reddit user Maxx0verride, their Hela move became a massive success, especially since they managed to pull off a super lucky play that made them the winner of the match.

As seen on their post made on Oct. 26, the player only had one open spot left on their board. They were successful in playing the Hela and MODOK combo under Invisible Woman in the right Aunt May’s location, but they could only bring back one card because of their almost-full board.

In the most unexpected turn of events, Hela brought back Killmonger, who was the savior of the match.

Killmonger can destroy all one-cost cards in the game (both from you and your opponent’s side). This paved the way for the player to destroy their four one-cost rocks in the middle Limbo location. The spaces that were created in the middle Limbo location were enough for Hela to bring back four more cards because of the combo with Invisible Woman and MODOK.

Super Skrull, The Living Tribunal, Iron Man, and Onslaught were placed in the middle Limbo location because of Hela, creating a ton of Power. The Living Tribunal then equally distributed the supposed lone Power on the middle location to all of the locations, giving the player 40 Power in every location. This was enough to outmuscle their opponent on all of the three locations, making the player the winner after scoring 40-16, 40-22, and 40-38, as well as grabbing two cubes in the process.

The post garnered more than 1,200 upvotes from fans, as well as praises from other users because of how brave the player was in gambling the Hela play. “Something something heart of the cards,” one user said.

Indeed, luck also plays a factor in Marvel Snap. In the case of the player, their “heart of the cards” spirit made everything worth it.

