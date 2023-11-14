Marvel Snap’s newest Series 5 card is a disruptive and annoying 3-cost with high power

Marvel Snap’s Ms. Marvel-themed season is adding its first new weekly card today—and it’s one that is a bit of an enigma.

Gladiator, real name Kallark, is definitely one of the lesser-known characters when it comes to Marvel mainstream, but he’s previously been a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and has been featured in several X-Men storylines throughout his history.

In Marvel Snap, he may struggle to find an identity as well. He’s a low-cost, high-power card that has an interesting ability, but it remains to be seen what kind of decks he will slot into.

Here are all the details on Marvel Snap’s newest Series Five card.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Gladiator

Bizzaro Superman? Wait, that already exists. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Three Cost, Seven Power

Three Cost, Seven Power Card text: “On Reveal: Add a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of this location. If it has less Power, destroy it.”

At three/seven, Gladiator is great power value. But his ability is a bit of a gamble, so he immediately seems like a good candidate to enter Sauron decks to be coupled with Zero and remove his ability altogether.

He will also be a possible addition to Silver Surfer decks as yet another strong three-cost card, and maybe even Junk decks if you can fill the enemy’s side of the lane to prevent him from triggering his On Reveal.

Otherwise, it’s a bit of a gamble every time you play him. There’s always a good chance he pulls a card with less power than him and removes it, but he could also pull a big one, and that’s a free play for the opponent.

And if you’re playing against a Destroy deck, he might be helping out the opponent and hurting you more than anything. There are ways to mitigate his On Reveal and manipulate it to your advantage, but it’s a tough decision to spend 6,000 Collector’s Tokens on.

If nothing else, he’s got a really cool mohawk.