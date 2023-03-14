Marvel Snap’s latest Series 5 card is about as obnoxious as it gets

Marvel Snap got a new Series Five card today and it has a very powerful ability that’s likely to perturb anyone it comes into contact with.

The Season of the Sentinel continues with Master Mold, “a supercomputer who creates and controls Sentinels” in the Marvel universe. And control is the key word here because this card will be controlling your opponent’s hand very annoyingly.

Behold Master Mold, a supercomputer who creates and controls Sentinels!



🔵 Cost: 2

🔶 Power: 2



Master Mold adds 2 Sentinels to your opponent's hand, which can plague them with more cards than they would like 😈



How can the X-Men get rid of all those deadly Sentinels? pic.twitter.com/G5PJcbSaLA — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 14, 2023

Master Mold is a two cost, two power that has the On Reveal ability to add two Sentinels to your opponent’s hand. It could easily become a nightmare for preventing the other player from drawing the cards they want or need.

Sentinels already like to repopulate players’ hands with the existing card. But now, you can use it against your opponent to fill up their hand with the two cost, three power card that replaces itself in players’ hands.

The potential to really ruin the opponent’s game is high with Master Mold, who can be reused using a card like Beast, which would add no less than four Sentinels to the opposition’s hand and have them clicking the retreat button quite quickly.

Marvel Snap’s Days of Future Past season continues with another Series Five drop next week in Negasonic Teenage Warhead, made famous to the masses in the Deadpool 2 movie.