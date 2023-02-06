Marvel Snap players are flaming the nicest emote in the game as ‘toxic’

A popular Ms. Marvel emote, where she winks and gives a thumbs up, is considered toxic by a handful of Marvel Snap players.

On Feb. 2, caster and host SanchoWest asked the community whether the emote is toxic in their eyes. And a number of players clearly had some strong opinions on the matter.

To my Marvel Snap players,



Do you see this as a toxic emote? pic.twitter.com/UKcXvImVx3 — SanchoWest (@SanchoWest) February 2, 2023

“Very [toxic] but that’s why it’s here,” one player commented. “Easily the most toxic emote in the game but I love it,” another one added.

A similar discussion was held on Marvel Snap’s subreddit two months ago, with the creator of the thread claiming the emote made them feel irritated. “I want to dive through my monitor and punch my opponents face until its nothing but a pile of bone and brains,” the post reads.

Looking at the replies in the thread, the community is divided. While some players think Ms. Marvel’s thumbs-up is toxic, others claim this is an over-exaggeration and that every emote can be seen in such a way. “As someone who makes emotes in a competitive game, every emote is toxic. Anything kind is read sarcastically. The nature of the beast,” one replied.

Some players also pointed out other emotes that make their heart rate go up. One of them is Thanos’ snap emote. “The true toxic emote,” Alan Johnson wrote, underlining that emoting with one of Marvel’s greatest villains can easily make your blood boil.

Other players said it would be best for developers to allow the option to “permanently mute our opponents.” And looking at some of the responses, maybe it could just be the solution to ease the nerves of a few Marvel Snap players.