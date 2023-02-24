Marvel Snap is trying to make new card releases ‘more exciting’ to solve game’s biggest mistake

The discussion about Marvel Snap players having a hard time engaging with the game’s newest content has been raging for months now, but a new developer response to a complaint on the subject may inspire hope for the future.

The response was posted on the Marvel Snap Discord, a great resource for fans to post feedback and engage with the developers, late on Feb. 22 and is pretty exciting for players looking for a better way to play with the Marvel title’s newest content releases.

In a thread titled “You’ve made a card game where I actively avoid new cards and content,” the original poster voiced their frustrations with how the game adds new cards. Each season, several cards are added to a set of Series Five cards, which players can only acquire if they’ve finished collecting everything in Series One through Four.

“Making new card releases more exciting and something most players can engage with is important and a high priority for us to improve,” said a Second Dinner developer on the official Snap Discord in response. “We have some pretty major changes lined up for the next couple of patches that we hope make it much better.”

As things currently stand right now, it basically means a very small percentage of the player population has a chance to use a bulk of the game’s new cards. Other than the Series Five additions, one new card is added each season as part of the battle pass.

Every month, cards drop from Series Five to Four, and from Four to Three, but it’s still several months before the new cards drop to a lower series. So for the most part, the majority of the game’s players won’t be able to use them for quite a while.

It’s unclear what kind of changes Second Dinner will make to how new cards are deployed, but datamines suggest the in-game store will add more bundles that include Collector’s Tokens, which are used to purchase higher series cards that appear in the shop at random.

Marvel Snap’s March season is due to begin on March 6.