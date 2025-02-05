Marvel Rivals’ second new update in a month fixes bugs, but not much else

Marvel Rivals continues to dominate the gaming space with top streamers and gamers everywhere jumping into the multiverse, but its updates have felt a bit sparse.

Today’s new update for Rivals is the game’s first patch since Jan. 22, which added the Spring Festival event. This new update is far less substantial, and a pattern is beginning to form when it comes to the game’s update schedule that may be problematic in the long run.

Read on below for the patch notes for the Marvel Rivals update on Feb. 6.

Marvel Rivals Feb. 5 patch notes

A classic MCU look for Cap. Image via NetEase Games

There’s not much different to speak of in Marvel Rivals’ latest update, unfortunately, aside from a number of bug fixes and new skins for Captain America and Luna Snow. This is good news for any of the players who enjoy the heroes who’ve been changed, but bad news for anyone hoping for balance changes.

Season one turns one month old next week, and there have not been any balance changes for the game or its heroes since. I feel like this may become a problem when it comes to metas become stale, as they have begun to feel lately.

Many players are sick of the triple-Strategist meta where teams simply don’t die in teamfights, and whoever uses their support ultimates first usually loses. Cloak and Dagger, Luna Snow, Invisible Woman, Mantis, and Loki have all played roles in this meta becoming stagnant, and they have not been touched since the season began.

This is setting an unfortunate precedent for the game moving forward, I think, if balancing changes are only to come at the launch of a new season, or when new heroes drop. Human Torch and The Thing are set to come out before the end of the month, and if hero or role changes don’t come with them, they may not happen until April at the earliest when season two begins.

Rivals is definitely the new hotness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the hero bug fixes in today’s update, which goes live at 3am CT on Feb. 6:

Venom's Wild Swing: Fixed an issue where Venom Swing could occasionally fail to end properly. Now, he'll always land with style.

Venom's Ultimate Devour: Resolved a problem where pressing Devour as soon he lands after unleashing Feast of the Abyss would sometimes deal no damage or knockback.

Mister Fantastic's Bulletproof Rubber: Addressed a bug where his Reflexive Rubber ability could sometimes fail to end correctly.

Storm's Tempestuous Control: Fixed an issue where Storm's ultimate ability could lead to unintended positions if she unleashes it just as she passes through Doctor Strange's portal.

Storm's Recovery Rumble: Resolved a bug where Storm's Ultimate Ability could end abnormally if trapped by recovering destructible structures. She's ready to unleash her powers—no more interruptions in the eye of the storm!

Moon Knight's Handy Prompt: Corrected the issue where the ground visual cue for Moon Knight's ultimate ability would prematurely disappear—no more being caught unaware about incoming talons.

Wolverine's Fastball Bewilderment: Fixed occasional synchronization issues in the Fastball Special Team-Up ability where on Wolverine's side, he would appear as being held by the Hulk, but others would see Wolverine still in his original place. Now, everyone's in sync to play ball.

Magneto's Ironic Iron Issue: Resolved an occasional problem where Iron Man's ultimate ability would still take effect even after being absorbed by Magneto's ultimate ability.

Jeff the Land Shark's Spitting Shenanigans: Fixed an issue where if Jeff the Land Shark spit out others just as his ultimate ability was about to end, it would be interrupted and automatically spit them out when the ultimate ended, causing it to look like the animation played twice. He'll now eject everyone in one smooth motion.

Banner's Revival Wardrobe: Addressed a costume issue that occasionally occurred with Banner after being revived by Rocket Raccoon's beacon.

Loki's Reload: Fixed a rare issue where Loki's Mystical Missiles would not refill after reloading during unstable network conditions.

Loki's Transformation Trouble: Resolved a rare occurrence where Loki's ultimate ability transformation would end immediately after activation in unstable network conditions.

For the full list of Marvel Rivals patch notes today, visit the game’s website.

