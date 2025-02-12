Marvel Rivals players want this Guardians of the Galaxy character next—but it’s not who you expect

With Marvel Rivals gaining more attention, fans are already throwing out ideas for which heroes should join the roster next. While many expected Drax to be the obvious choice, thanks to his combat skills and dry humor, another Guardians of the Galaxy member is stealing the spotlight in fan discussions—and it’s not one of the usual suspects.

A post on the Marvel Rivals subreddit titled “NetEase, add Cosmo the Space Dog, and my life will be yours!” has been gaining traction. Plenty of players agree that this telepathic, telekinetic pup would be a perfect addition to the hero shooter, bringing a mix of support and strategy to the game.

For those unfamiliar with Cosmo’s story, she was originally a Soviet space dog who developed psionic powers after being launched into space. She ended up on Knowhere, eventually becoming an ally to the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the MCU, she’s shown incredible telepathic and telekinetic abilities, even saving Knowhere from a catastrophic crash using sheer mind power.

But how would Cosmo fit into Marvel Rivals? Many fans believe she’d make an excellent Strategist hero—perhaps one with a mix of healing, defense, and disruptive abilities. One player pointed out that her telepathy could allow her to provide psychic healing, while her telekinesis could be used to shield allies or reposition enemies. It wouldn’t be the first time Marvel Rivals introduced an unconventional character—Jeff the Land Shark is already in the game, proving that an animal hero can work just fine.

One player commented on the original post saying: “I don’t see Cosmo recommended enough! The abilities would be great—maybe a psychic healer/attack hybrid. And she’s just a good dog.”

Cosmo in the comics. Image via Marvel

Though Cosmo is a male dog in the comics, I’d love to see the character come into the game as a female to honor Laika, as James Gunn did for the MCU. If you’re not familiar with her, Laika was a female Soviet space dog who died in 1957 while in orbit. As no technology existed to enable her to re-enter, Laika was not expected to survive and died on her fourth orbit around the Earth.

Looking at Cosmo’s skill set in the MCU, it’s easy to imagine how she could fit into the game:

Telekinesis: She could lift objects (or enemies), potentially creating barriers or tossing foes out of position.

Telepathy: Maybe she could sense enemy movements or even disrupt their abilities for a short time.

Enhanced Durability: She survived an explosion caused by the Power Stone, so she could have an ability that lets her take damage for her teammates.

Of course, Drax hasn’t been forgotten in all this. While Cosmo is rising in popularity, Drax remains a fan-favorite pick, especially among those who want a more aggressive, melee-focused character. One of the funniest suggestions in the thread proposed that Drax’s ability should be to turn invisible if he stands still long enough—a reference to his scene in Avengers: Infinity War where he insists he’s mastered the art of moving so slowly that he’s undetectable. It’s the kind of comedic touch that could make him a unique addition.

With Marvel Rivals still expanding its roster, it’ll be interesting to see if NetEase tasks this fan request seriously, especially after the mid-season derank debacle that they quickly backtracked on following the outcry from players. Drax seems like a solid, expected addition—but Cosmo? That’s a wildcard choice that could bring some creative, strategic gameplay to the mix. It’s safe to say that many players would welcome the goodest girl in the galaxy with open arms.

