Marvel Rivals players share their most infuriating moments, and we’ve all been there

As much fun as being our favorite superheroes, fighting against foes, and saving the world in Marvel Rivals can be, there’s no denying that some odd in-game moments and play styles can make you want to rip your hair off.

Well, one Redditor took the responsibility to create a safe space in a post, urging Marvel Rivals players to let their feelings out in the comments. “We already have one Hulk. We don’t need millions of others,” they said. Quite expectedly, the thoughtful post has managed to attract thousands of interactions, mostly from players sharing their moments of frustration and others nodding to them.

“When the Vanguard created the entire yellow brick road worth of space but nobody’s pushing up with them,” the most popular comment reads, reminding the importance of team coordination in Marvel Rivals. A lot of comments followed up, calling out certain players who focus on inflating their kill count while blatantly ignoring the team’s effort at trying to take the point.

What annoys you the most? Image via NetEase Games

Interestingly, Marvel Rivals seems to foster a lot of blame game because of its fast-paced playstyle. Because there’s no real-time way to observe another player’s POV and considering how quickly we’ve to move on from a situation, there’s no time or space for an explanation. As one comment pointed out, “People give up so easy. It’s always blame blame blame when one single team fight doesn’t go your way.”

For example, if a Vanguard makes space near the point, that’s great in their POV. While it’s easy to blame your teammates for not being at the point, here’s a possibility to consider: Strategists and other backline heroes with low mobility are commonly targeted by dive heroes like Black Panther, Spiderman, Venom, and Psylocke. As easy as it may seem to someone who isn’t present in the scene, one can’t really ignore a dive attack and make their way to the point without dying.

Many other comments highlighted how most players only want to instalock duelists, almost guaranteeing a loss. This often leads to infuriating team compositions featuring just one Strategist, no Vanguards, and sometimes, no Strategists or Vanguards. For starters, carrying the entire load of a crucial role for the team isn’t fun, especially as a healer. While you can sometimes function with one Vanguard, having two is generally recommended. This is one reason I’ve quit queuing solo—to avoid a one-healer and no-tank situation in my matches.

Sometimes, it’s just easy to admit that your enemies are just better. But admitting that isn’t an option for “superheroes” with a lot to prove. As one comment says, “When the enemies are genuinely better than me and I lose because of my own skill issue,” it’s definitely very annoying.

Personally, the situation that frustrates me the most in Marvel Rivals is when I’m this close to taking the point, and Jeff uses his obnoxious ultimate to swallow us all and throw us out of the map. The anger this Jeff moment radiates simply has no comparison.

At the end of the day, every Marvel Rivals player has frustrating moments of their own. If you ask that baiting Spiderman on your team, they’ll likely have a solid explanation and complaints, too. That’s why it’s important to coordinate with each other as a team. Working together as a team is the only way to keep such annoying situations at bay—and bag some marvelous victories.

