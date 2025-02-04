Marvel Rivals players have some friendly words of advice for one-tricks

Marvel Rivals’ roster offers 35 heroes (and counting) spread across three roles—Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist—to help shape your plan for victory. Despite the opportunity to master many more than just one character, some players still prefer being one-tricks—and the community thinks it’s not the way.

Highlighting that players shouldn’t one-trick in ranked games, a Redditor said if a player is planning to main a single role, they should main multiple characters—and not just a single character. They also explained how the entire team suffers from a one-trick’s lack of flexibility. “The amount of times the team can’t push, defend or attack in a game cause y’all say ‘I don’t know how to play x character’ is so consistent like what do you mean?” their post reads.

Why one-trick when you can multiple-trick? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like many other hero shooters, Marvel Rivals lets you switch characters between rounds, so you can plan to counter the enemy team based on their composition. For example, you may find it hard to counter Peni Parker as a melee hero like Magik because of the former’s Bionic Spider-Nest. In this case, I’ve found it extremely helpful to switch to Iron Man, Storm, Hela, and basically any hero who can deal damage from a height. If you one-trick a hero, however, you may fail to take advantage of this benefit and will set back your team.

It’s also almost impossible to participate in every match with just a single character as they rank up beyond Platinum. Starting in the Diamond Elo, both teams can ban certain heroes, so you may often be forced to choose one that isn’t your main. And if you don’t know how to play a different character because you one-trick just one, well, better luck next time.

That said, there isn’t anything wrong with being extremely good at one Marvel Rivals hero. It’s difficult to deal with a one-trick, especially if they know every crucial mechanic related to the hero. Even then, besides maining just one character, you can be a greater asset to your team if you know how other heroes or roles are played. So, it’s important to find a balance. As one player explains in a comment, “Having a main is important because it’s who you play best as and are consistent with but yes learning other heroes is as essential.” Plus, when you have so many options to choose from, why limit yourself to just one?

As an exception, many players believe it’s understandable to main a single Vanguard hero, but it isn’t the same for Duelists or Strategists. While Vanguard picks are usually flexible across maps, you may be missing out on the fun advantages other heroes in the class have to offer. Not to forget, the hero banning mechanic may counter your plan too.

At the end of the day, as several comments pointed out, Marvel Rivals one-tricks will likely continue to remain stubborn and not care about the match outcome while we try to preach what’s best for the competitive experience. It’s a free community, after all.

