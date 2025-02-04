Marvel Rivals players desperately want Luna Snow mains to stop falling into this trap

Luna Snow is one of the best healers in Marvel Rivals, but some players have noticed that they keep falling into the trap of boosting the team’s damage during their ultimate instead of healing them.

In a Reddit discussion, Marvel Rivals players pleaded for Luna Snow mains to consider the possibility of not changing their healing ultimate to damage amplifying as it doesn’t benefit them at all. “I had a Luna Snow ulting for me as I ulted too as the Punisher. She wanted to do a damage boost, I died two seconds later. As if Punisher Ult needed an additional damage boost, it’s already 600 dmg/sec,” a player said, highlighting how healing teammates using her ultimate often baits the teams into giving away priority.

Shine bright and always choose healing; don’t take the bait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 19 duelists in Marvel Rivals, and most deal significant damage to the enemies using their abilities. While using the damage amplifier instead of healing might seem wise, it breaks your team’s momentum, leaving them vulnerable to enemy attacks. Even when there are just two or three Duelists in your squad, they can almost always kill your enemy targets without needing a damage boost.

Luna Snow’s ultimate makes her a moving target for enemies, and she heals through most dangerous ultimates, like Punisher’s, Cloak & Dagger’s, and many others. While keeping her ultimate ability on heals, she does the same for her team in close vicinity, bulldozing through the objective without interference.

I’ve played so many matches where we can’t take the point due to the enemies’ immovable tanks and damage, but Luna Snow comes in and saves the day with her ultimate. It’s a great tool to take points back and even push the convoy from a sticky situation to make a late push and win.

The damage amplifier part of the ultimate has niche and situational uses, allowing your team to dish out massive numbers. You can also switch to the damage boost when another healer in your team is already ulting to heal your team, and you can amplify their damage to evaporate the enemy. You can also swap to it when an enemy tank is running away, dealing some damage to stop them in their tracks. But in most situations, healing is the way to go to win more matches.

Healing your teammates is already a tough job. If you want to dish out more damage, you can still use your regular abilities and the Shift button to deal more damage to selected targets. Luna Snow also shares a team-up ability with Namor and Jeff to give them ice-fused powers, so you’re indirectly helping them deliver more damage.

