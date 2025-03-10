Marvel Rivals players can’t help but be disappointed with one hero

Marvel Rivals players are expressing their disappointment with the tool set of a famous Avenger who isn’t quite living up to scratch compared to the other characters on the roster.

Recommended Videos

With a roster as stacked as Marvel Rivals, it’s not surprising to see some characters left by the wayside, but the issue in question isn’t related to the character’s strength but the tools at their disposal.

In the world of Marvel, with superhuman strength, aliens, and gods, a guy with a bow and arrow will always have a hard time keeping pace, but players feel that the developers have dealt Hawkeye a bad hand.

Fans want more. Image via NetEase

The original post expressing disappointment said Hawkeye is like an “average archer” and that his toolset “could’ve used a lot of trick arrows,” also suggesting that his ultimate “should have been a rain of arrows using Pym Particles.”

The community was quick to agree, with the post attracting over 3,400 upvotes and 272 comments. One said Hawkeye’s current ultimate “would’ve been perfect for Mirage,” another character who could make it to the game at some point, though another joked that “his trick arrow is making the enemy healers disappear.”

One comment that earned over 450 upvotes by itself suggested that Hawkeye is evidence that “you can smell them looking at an existing Overwatch hero” with a “massive sense of 1:1 now and then”—with Hawkeye “being one of those,” suggesting he was created to appeal to the Hanzo players.

Others identified he wasn’t the only character in need of a rework, saying “he and Widow need massive overhauls,” while another said he was “butchered” by the game due to the fact “his whole gimmick as a character” is trick arrows.

It remains to be seen whether Hawkeye gets an upgrade, but it seems likely given the ongoing balancing in the game, and season two opening the door for an overhaul to plenty of heroes and mechanics to keep things fresh.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy