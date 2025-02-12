Marvel Rivals players agree Magneto has one crucial flaw holding him back

Magneto often gets overlooked in Marvel Rivals while comparing different tanks who do good damage in the game, but his output could be improved with a simple redesign or buff.

In a Reddit discussion, Marvel Rivals players have been specifically talking about Magneto’s melee attacks and how they feel lackluster compared to other Vanguards in the game. Some point toward the attack’s “unintuitive hitbox” which makes it a bit unreliable in teamfights.

You can use the team-up with Scarlett Witch to get your enhanced attacks to help you with the damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A few players suggested that buffing the melee’s speed without touching the damage could help people combat the sluggish nature of the melee attack by using animation cancel. Others believe that NetEase should do the complete opposite, making the sword slower and dealing more damage to solve the issue.

Currently, Magneto can’t use his melee as efficiently as some of the other tanks like Doctor Strange, who loves to weave in melee attacks with his usual abilities to deal an enormous amount of damage. This combination of attacks synergizes quite well with his Maelstrom Of Madness ability and makes him a great frontline threat.

On the other hand, Magneto doesn’t have any reliable tools to deal to close-range enemies like Spider-Man or Iron Fist, and he suffers the consequences because of his weak melee. If his melee becomes more potent, he can use it better to defend himself and shield his allies, becoming a powerhouse in matches.

At least one player had a completely different suggestion, however. “Beg someone to play Scarlet Witch,” they said, coming up with an alternate way to bypass the melee inconsistencies by getting the pair’s powerful Team-up ability. If Magneto’s team has a Scarlet Witch, it allows Magneto to get Chaos Energy in his greatsword, enhancing his damage to momentarily get empowered auto attacks. The best part about this ability is that it can go through shields and as well as damage them, which makes for a solid counter against tanks like Doctor Strange.

It should be a matter of time before NetEase gets on this case to understand the superhero’s weakness and bring him to par with some quality of life. Until then, you can rely on other fantastic tanks like Doctor Strange, Peni Parker, Hulk, and many more in your matches.

