Marvel Rivals’ new game mode looks like a nightmare, but at least you won’t have to worry about getting counter-picked

Marvel Rivals’ latest limited-time mode offers a free skin and gameplay centered around everyone on your time being the same exact hero.

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event is set to kick off this Friday, March 7, and it’s bringing the new Clone Rumble mode with it “where strategy, teamwork, and controlled chaos take center stage.” In the mode, each team will consist of the same six heroes.

Will you roll the dice on this LTM? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a short teaser posted by NetEase Games, it shows off 12 Mister Fantastics fighting each other, but also six Namors vs. six Spider-Mans, an Iron Man vs. six Captain Americas, and six Groots vs. six Groots. Basically, it’s pure mayhem with teams full of “clones,” and it looks very silly.

The main draw of Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, though, is a new boardgame-like event page where players will roll die to move around a game board and collect free rewards such as Credits and cosmetics like sprays and the new Mrs. Barnes costume for Black Widow.

The event’s existence was first datamined yesterday, so the news isn’t much of a surprise to most. But a new event to play through is always welcome. It will likely function similarly to previous modes and events like Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival from Winter Celebration, and Clash of Dancing Lions in Fortune & Colors, where players must play the mode to complete challenges and earn currencies to unlock rewards. In this case, the rewards seem to be rolls of the die.

Dataminers say the event will last until April 11, what is most likely the beginning date of season two, which has been teased as Hellfire Gala-themed alongside the assumed arrival of the next Duelist hero, the vampire-slayer Blade.

💥 Go Crazy with Clone Rumble! 💥



Rivals, get ready for Clone Rumble – where strategy, teamwork, and controlled chaos take center stage! In this all-new mode, both teams will select one hero each, and every player must choose between these two heroes for the ultimate mirror… pic.twitter.com/ua3olLnK5Z — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 4, 2025

Personally, I will most likely just play this mode until I have everything unlocked. The idea of six of the same hero on each team doesn’t inspire much excitement or joy in me. If anything, it triggers bad memories of the early days of Overwatch before hero limits were instituted and each game had the chance to be a nightmare.

