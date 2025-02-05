Marvel Rivals’ latest must-have skin includes recreation of one of MCU’s most iconic scenes

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe skin is set to join Marvel Rivals this week, and it’s accompanied by one of the more memorable scenes in movie history in a store bundle.

Captain America’s Infinity War skin will be available for purchase tomorrow, Feb. 6, at 8pm CT, and the bundle priced at 2,200 Units includes a lot. It starts with Steve Rogers’ uniform from the movie, where he no longer had his shield, ditched the star on his chest, and grew a badass beard.

But the bundle also includes its own nameplate, a spray, and the aforementioned MVP animation that joins the list of the best in the game thus far. And that’s saying something, because there are truly some incredible ones already.

The animation is inspired by a fantastic part of Infinity War when Captain America first appeared. I remember the scene like it was yesterday. Scarlet Witch and Vision are ambushed by Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive, two members of Thanos’ Black Order, and are about to be defeated. Suddenly, a shadowy figure is seen behind a passing train. The train finishes moving by, but the figure remains in darkness.

Proxima hurls her spear impossibly fast towards the figure, who sidesteps it effortlessly, catching it in the same motion. That’s when he steps out of the shadows and we see that it’s Steve Rogers, fully equipped with a thick beard, seen for the first time since the ending of Captain America: Civil War when the Avengers broke apart. He whips the spear back in Proxima’s direction and it’s caught by Black Widow, kicking off the brawl.

I still have the elation that I felt in the theater seeing this moment for the first time, surpassed only by Avengers: Endgame a year later. But thanks to Marvel Rivals, we get to re-live these awesome moments with special MCU-themed skins like this one.

Marvel Rivals truly got off to a head start simply being able to pull from a never-ending history of iconic moments, characters, locations, and storylines, but give NetEase credit when it’s due: They’re doing a wonderful job with the IP so far.

The skin replaces Cap’s iconic shield (since he did not have it in Infinity War after he relinquished it to Tony Stark at the end of Civil War) with the Wakandan dual shields gifted to Rogers by Black Panther. It’s the little details that matter to huge nerds like me, so many other Rivals players, and Marvel fans.

Fear the beard in your backline. Image via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals’ season one continues on, with two new heroes joining the game in the coming weeks. Both The Thing and Human Torch from the Fantastic Four will join the roster, likely some time before the end of February.

For a hit of nostalgia and a little bit of serotonin, the original scene from Infinity War can be found below, along with audience reactions for a reminder of how fun the moment truly was.

