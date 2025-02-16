Marvel Rivals could be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 sooner than you’d expect

Marvel Rivals is the latest superhero shooter game that has been taking the fans by storm, and it might be making a surprising debut on the Nintendo Switch 2, allowing more fans to join in on the action.

Recommended Videos

In a conversation with IGN, Marvel Rivals’ producer Weicong Wu said, “We’re already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits,” adding the developer is looking for ways to improve their game’s performance on the upcoming Switch 2.

Marvel Rivals could be a stellar launch title for Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Image via NetEase

“The reason why we didn’t launch it onto the Switch, it was the first generation of that device they cannot provide a great experience for our gameplay,” Wu added, explaining the game’s absence from Nintendo’s current flagship console.

Marvel Rivals is available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, so expanding to the Switch 2 sounds like a logical step. The PlayStation and Xbox consoles are the latest ones in their respective console families, so it makes sense for NetEase to conserve its resources and optimize their title directly for the Switch 2. The upcoming device’s JoyCon patent also showcases a mouse-like functionality, which would make the porting significantly simpler.

Cracking the superhero formula, NetEase has delivered a title that has constantly attracted huge numbers of players, with just over 170,000 online at the time of writing, according to SteamDB. Their philosophy of prioritizing fun over gameplay balance has resonated with the fans, and the Marvel IP is certainly helping players care more about the characters, making it a global hit—Switch or no Switch for now.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy