Mister Fantastic in stylized shot with hero name for the Marvel Rivals hero menu
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Marvel Rivals celebrates Valentine’s Day with two romantic new skins

Feel the love with your duo this Valentine's Day.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 12:20 pm

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Marvel Rivals is getting in the spirit with two new skins for a fantastic pair of characters.

In a video posted on X/Twitter today, Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman will be getting two new skins on February 13th inspired by Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005) #1. Under the name “The Life Fantastic,” the skins show Susan Storm and (a clean shaven) Reed Richards in traditional wedding attire.

The animated clip that accompanying the announcement showed them walking down the isle and placing rings on each other’s fingers, while immediately cutting to gameplay with the skins in action along with what appear to be some new emotes. Immediate reactions to the skins appear to be positive, with responses on the Marvel Rivals Reddit page praising how good the skins look while also throwing around several Namor-themed jokes here and there.

The announcement of these two new skins comes only one week after Marvel Rivals released two other skins for Luna Snow and Captain America, with the latter’s being based of his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. The pricing of these skins ignited some controversy for being “too high” for some players. No pricing was listed for these wedding-themed skins, but we can assume that Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic players will still have to save up a fair amount to get their hands on them.

Invisible Woman from Marvel Rivals on a blue and white background.
Invisible Woman gets more love with these new skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But even with the pricing of the skins not to everyone’s liking, the amount of content that players are getting from Marvel Rivals after only a few months of release is pretty great. And the best part is that the game’s first season isn’t even halfway done yet. The Thing and Human Torch are coming next week, so players will definitely be on the lookout for what new content comes to the game when these two heroes are released.

Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.