How to win the The Space Throne location in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap players who build the best decks for The Space Throne this weekend will be more likely to win their matches during this week’s Hot Location event.

The Hot Location event causes a location to appear 60 percent more often in all players’ matches for 24 hours. During this period, players who are prepared will have an advantage over their opponents.

The Space Throne location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

The Space Throne is an uncommon location with the following effect: “Only one card can be here for each player.” Unlike locations which cannot have cards played on them, The Space Throne can only have one card either played or added. This means that it is not possible to use Ultron or multiple effects of adding cards in other locations.

Probably all players who can’t or don’t want to take advantage of The Space Throne’s effect should use Scarlet Witch or Storm in their decks. Other players, however, have some possible strategies.

How to win at The Space Throne in Marvel Snap

Waiting until turn six to play the most powerful card possible in The Space Throne is a fair strategy, but your opponent will have plenty of time to stop this from happening. Playing Shang-Chi without initiative priority, or with Ghost on the board, can destroy most of the cards players would want to play on The Space Throne by the sixth turn.

Furthermore, the strategy of forcing a card into the opponent’s field is even more tempting. Green Goblin is perfect for catching your opponent off guard on turn three, while Debrii can beat the location if paired with cards like Ka-Zar or Blue Marvel. Polaris can quickly move an opponent’s weak card to that location, easily beating it with its own power. The best possible strategy to protect yourself from these cards is to simply play Nightcrawler, as it can be moved later to make way for a more powerful card. It’s even better if it’s played on turn three and prevents a Green Goblin from using its ability.

Another possibility to help win The Space Throne is to use cards that add power to other locations, such as Mister Fantastic, Klaw, and Omega Red.

The best The Space Throne decks in Marvel Snap

Since the Hot Location event reaches all players regardless of their collection levels, below are suggested decks for all pools. It is possible to replace cards according to each player’s collection.

The Space Throne series one

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The main purpose of this deck is to play Namor on The Space Throne. Its effect is perfect for the location, as it needs to be the only card to increase its power. If more power is needed, we have Mister Fantastic and Klaw to help.

The best way to get Namor into play is to start with Nightcrawler in earlier turns. Then in turn four, the Nightcrawler is moved for Namor’s arrival.

Meanwhile, the other location must be easily defeated by accumulating the Ongoing effect cards and using Iron Man or Spectrum to increase its power.

The Space Throne series two

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has good control tools and combos to win. Storm and Jessica Jones is an amazing combo, especially when Vision is available to add more power if needed. Similarly, Mister Fantastic and Klaw can power up different locations.

Nightcrawler is the security that the opponent will not usurp The Space Throne, and Shang-Chi is the card that can destroy most of what the opponent throws there on the final turn. You have to be sure of the outcome to play Hobgoblin, but it has a lot of value if played in another location as well.

The Space Throne series three

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This option is one of the best options to enjoy The Space Throne. The Galactus deck is a powerful deck in the Marvel Snap meta, and using Green Goblin and then Galactus on Space Throne guarantees victory under any circumstance.

Additionally, Shuri can be used to double Hobgoblin’s power and play a negative 16 power card on the opponent’s board. To prevent anything from going wrong, Nightcrawler protects The Space Throne until Green Goblin can be played, and Cloak can help remove any card the opponent plays on the player’s side of The Space Throne.

Depending on the number of cards destroyed in the match, Death can be played together with another card like Shang-Chi to destroy an opponent’s card that’s possibly very powerful.

Just don’t forget, regardless of your deck, not to play cards in locations that haven’t been revealed yet. If the location in question turns out to be The Space Throne, it will be very easy for an opponent to win.