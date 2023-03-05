How to win the Shuri’s Lab location in Marvel Snap

Shuri is one of the better cards and will probably show up a lot.

Players of Marvel Snap who construct the best decks for Shuri’s Lab this weekend will increase their chances of winning matches in the Hot Location event occurring this week.

The Hot Location event boosts the appearance rate of a particular location by 60 percent in all players’ matches for a 24-hour period. Those who have prepared beforehand will have the upper hand over their rivals during this time.

Shuri’s Lab location in Marvel Snap, explained

Shuri’s Lab is a common location with the following effect: “After you play a card here, double its Power.” Using cards with high base power is easily the best way to utilize this location, combining its effects with Shuri herself and Taskmaster is the main formula for success.

All location effects necessarily happen after the effects of cards played on them, so initiative will be a key point to control the location, either when trying to remove it or to use its effect without being destroyed by the opponent.

How to win at Shuri’s Lab in Marvel Snap

Given the simplicity of the Shuri’s Lab’s effect, it’s likely that decks that have Shuri and Red Skull along with Taskmaster or Arnim Zola will be the ones that will find the most success, being stopped only by those that can use both Shang-Chi and Aero well, their main counters.

Players who don’t want to be countered in Shuri’s Lab should consider using Armor and Cosmo to protect their most powerful cards from being destroyed. The best way to avoid Aero’s effect is to have initiative advantage during turn five. This initiative is also important when using Arnim Zola, as he can prevent an opposing Shang-Chi from successfully destroying the card.

The best Shuri’s Lab decks in Marvel Snap

The Hot Location event affects all players, regardless of their collection levels. Therefore, here are the suggested decks for all pools, though cards can be swapped out based on each player’s collection and preferences.

Shuri’s Lab series one

For series one, where card flexibility is limited, a potential strategy is to aim for victory in Shuri’s Lab with Devil Dinosaur as the key card. In the meantime, use Professor X to secure another location while the opponent is occupied with their efforts to control Shuri’s Lab.

The deck has the necessary tools to make Devil Dinosaur powerful, and since the effect of the card happens before the location, its power will be doubled after the count of cards in the player’s hand. Furthermore, Lizard, White Queen, and Spectrum are also good options to play in Shuri’s Lab.

While early turns can be cards like Ant-Man, Angela, and Lizard, Moon Girl can make it possible to play Devil Dinosaur twice on turns five and six. Finally, Mister Fantastic is a great way to get Cosmo and Professor X an initiative advantage.

Shuri’s Lab series two

With more cards available, although not the best possible ones, the idea of this deck is to beat a location with the Storm and Jessica Jones combo while Vision is played in Shuri’s Lab, as he can move in the final turn to avoid an opposing Shang-Chi destroy it.

Scorpion is an extremely useful low-cost card to lower the power of opposing cards that could be played in Shuri’s Lab. The deck also features Shang-Chi, Killmonger, and Enchantress as ways to counter possible opponent strategies.

Shuri’s Lab series three

The best possible deck for this event has Shuri as a tool to create a card so strong that the opponent has no way to respond, unless they destroy it with Shang-Chi, which is why Armor and Cosmo are so important. Then, just send this massive power to other locations with Taskmaster or Arnim Zola. This strategy is already very successful in the Marvel Snap meta as usual.

The most important thing is to get initiative priority in the early turns, and Zero is the best way to get it, whether using it with Titania or Lizard. When Shuri is not available it is possible to play Attuma, as long as Armor is in the same location.

Additionally, it is possible to skip turn five, possibly giving up the initiative to play She-Hulk along with another five-cost card on the final turn to win the game.