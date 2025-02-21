While most Marvel Rivals missions are pretty easy to understand and tick off your list, you may come across an ambiguous one occasionally—like the new “Read the Black Panther lore: The Blood Kings.” If you’re wondering how to complete it, you’ve come to the right place for an answer.

The new season 1.5 patch introduced a bunch of new rewarding Event missions, one of which requires you to read a Black Panther lore bit. Completing this mission rewards you 100 Chrono Tokens, which can be used to purchase battle pass items. Whether you’re looking to add those Chrono Tokens to your bank or simply progress through the mission to complete the Midnight Features II event and earn the final reward, here’s how to read the Black Panther lore: The Blood Kings in Marvel Rivals.

How to complete Black Panther lore: The Blood Kings mission in Marvel Rivals

You can complete the “Read the Black Panther lore: The Blood Kings” mission in Marvel Rivals from the Lore section of Black Panther.

Just open the lore bit once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blood Kings is a new lore bit added to Black Panther’s profile in the game with the season 1.5 update. To read it, follow these steps:

From the lobby, select the Heroes tab. Find Black Panther in the hero list and select his icon. Go to the Lore tab. Select the second lore bit with the title: The Blood Kings.

Once you open the lore bit, the mission should automatically complete. You don’t have to actually read it to complete the mission. But it sure is an interesting story where King T’Challa of Wakanda, also known as the Black Panther, visits Alternate Earth to meet with Mister Fantastic himself, Dr. Reed Richards, to deliver a cure for the “vampiric plague” that was affecting the latter’s world.

The “Read the Black Panther lore: The Blood Kings” mission in Marvel Rivals is the first in the second Investigation Progress set of the Midnight Features II event. The remaining two missions in the set are as follows:

Deal 1000 damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI. OR, launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge with The Thing in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI. Reward: Happy Squirrel spray. Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park. OR, win five matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI. Reward: 60 Units.

Completing these Marvel Rivals missions will help you progress through the event and eventually reward you with Gallery Cards, a Name Plate, and a free Carved Traveler Groot costume.

