How to get the Night Travelers, Protected achievement in Marvel Rivals

New achievements are regularly added to Marvel Rivals and the Night Travelers, Protected achievement is one of the ones added in the mid-season patch for Season One. In this guide, we’ve got the details on how to unlock it.

Unlocking achievements in Marvel Rivals is not only great for completion purposes as there are also a heap of rewards available when certain amounts have been accumulated—including free skins you can’t obtain anywhere else.

While some achievements are more straightforward than others, some require specific methods to obtain and can be challenging if you don’t know the full criteria, but we’re here to help.

How to unlock the Night Travelers, Protected achievement in Marvel Rivals

Squirrel! Screenshot via NetEase

The Night Travelers, Protected achievement can only be unlocked on the Central Park map. Following the mid-season patch in season one, a limited-time mode where every match took place on this map was added but, if that’s not available, dive into Quick Match or Competitive and wait for the map to randomly be selected in rotation.

Unlike the Ruined Idol achievement, the Night Travelers, Protected achievement can only be earned when you are on the defending team. If you enter a match on the attacking team, you need to try again—but in Competitive, you have a match as the attacker and defender.

There is no specific method to obtaining this achievement specifically, as it is awarded for successfully defending the first point on the Central Park map. If you prevent the enemy from capturing Ratatoskr and starting the Convoy stage of the map, the achievement is unlocked for all players on the defending team in the post-match stats screen.

Successfully defending the first point can be difficult, however, as the spawn point for the defending side is further back. The right team composition and communication plays a real part so, if you’re struggling, play a match with friends or look for a group.

