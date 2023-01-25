Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game based on the universe of Marvel comics. The game allows you to play with the famous heroes and villains of Marvel and the objective is to defeat your opponent in two of three locations of the Marvel universe.

You get new cards by playing the game and completing quests. After your first Marvel Snap matches, the game will place you in Recruit at Level one and you can start leveling up by defeating opponents that have a similar rank to you. You can climb through 11 ranks in Marvel Snap: Agent, Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Vibranium, Omeaga, Galactic, and Infinite (Level 100).

Like it is with several competitive games, the developer of Marvel Snap Second Dinner will do a rank reset at the end of each season. This gives new players and returning players a new opportunity to climb through the higher ranks of Marvel Snap, while also checking if the previous top players remain good at the game.

The rank reset in Marvel Snap follows its own formula, though. Here’s how the rank reset works at the start of a new season in Marvel Snap.

How Marvel Snap’s rank reset works

Once a season in Marvel Snap ends, the developers will apply a soft rank reset to everyone. Every player loses ranks equivalent to 30 cubes in Marvel Snap‘s rank reset. This means if you finished the season in rank 95, for example, you’ll drop to rank 60, which is the nearest multiple of 10.

And you’ll always drop 30 ranks from your current rank, not your highest. In case you reached level 99 but finished the season at level 90, the latter will be taken into consideration when the rank resets in Marvel Snap.