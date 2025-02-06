‘He would be busted’: Marvel Rivals players debate possible changes to this character’s kit

Marvel Rivals has barely been in the spotlight for long, yet its player base is already brimming with theory-crafting, character balance debates, and—of course—requests for buffs that would make certain heroes completely unstoppable.

Recommended Videos

The latest discussion is whether Magneto should be given the ability to fly. The idea of a flying Magneto isn’t exactly far-fetched—after all, the Master of Magnetism has been levitating across comic panels for decades. But while some players argue that it makes sense both thematically and in terms of counterplay, others are less than thrilled about the prospect of a Magneto soaring overhead, raining destruction from above.

In theory, giving Magneto the ability to take to the skies would allow him to better protect airborne allies and draw enemy fire away from his grounded teammates. But some players think that’s a bit of a fantasy. One player pointed out that “if he had Storm’s flying, nearly nothing would change with his playstyle besides being able to go up and over obstacles.” They also noted that he’d become an even bigger problem for certain heroes, like Groot, while gaining a better position for dives.

Another user disagreed, saying it would completely break balance: “He would be busted if he could always fly. He should at least levitate during his shield to reach minor height, but limitless flight would be so abusive. I would just fly to perfect attack range for his left click and be an AC130 for the rest of the match.”

One of the biggest reasons players are even considering flight for Magneto is to make him a better counter to Wolverine. As things stand, Wolverine tears through most tank heroes like they’re made of paper. While some argue that Magneto’s ability to hover would make him more of a threat to the mutant berserker, others think there are already decent counters in the game.

Peni, who we never see outside her mech. Image via Net Ease

One player laid it out: “Peni is a pretty decent counter, same with Hulk or Venom(ish). All have movement abilities that allow them to disengage from him easily. Peni can just magdump mines, grapple away, stun, or walk up a nearby wall. Hulk can jump away, jump at Wolverine to stun him mid-dive, or just bubble himself/team.”

Then, of course, there’s Namor—who apparently exists in a state of pure anti-Wolverine energy. Plenty of players pick him as a counter, and it works well.

Broken character, always brought up in discussions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players pointed out that Storm—who flies even though her kit’s broken—has to play carefully, staying close to the ground to help her team while using flight to reposition or avoid certain attacks. One player argued that Magneto could follow a similar model: “Storm is best suited to playing closer to the ground and around her team, only using flight to avoid grounded enemies and reposition. Magneto could play the exact same way.”

The difference, of course, is that Magneto’s primary fire is already absurdly strong. As one player bluntly put it, “If he could fly, he could always aim for your feet and his accuracy would become crazy high. Combine that with his three-shot kill on squishies and he would be a terror in the skies.”

However, people already struggle to track flying characters like Iron Man and Storm. If you’ve ever played a shooter, you know how hyper-focused teammates can get on what’s directly in front of them. No one ever looks up. I swear, my camera is always on a swivel, and I still watch people ignore Iron Man even when he’s RIGHT. THERE. Imagine that but with a whole squad of them. Chaos. Absolute chaos. So, a flying Magneto? No thanks.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy