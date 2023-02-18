7 cards that need nerfs in Marvel Snap

Some cards in Marvel Snap may release in an overpowered state. Their unbalanced effects could be felt after being tested by players, and these cards could stay in the meta for a long time. Most of the time, they can make an unhealthy balance of deck and strategy distribution, giving players the urge to build the same deck to win consistently.

A handful of cards in the game could use a bit of tweaking. Here are the seven cards that need nerfs in Marvel Snap.

The 7 strongest cards that need nerfs in Marvel Snap

Deadpool

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Deadpool is one of the most-used cards in Marvel Snap thanks to its ability: “When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.” Deathpool is a staple card in decks that focus on the destruction mechanic, such as the Nova/Carnage and Death engines, because of its potential to become a massive Power source in the late game.

Its stat line lists Deadpool as a one-cost, one-Power card, making it cheap and spammable by destroying it while gaining a Power boost. A nerf can make its effect more balanced, and making it cost two Energy would be reasonable given the strength of its ability.

Onslaught

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Onslaught is a constant presence in decks that that focus on activating Ongoing effects for massive Power boosts. The ability of this six-cost, seven-Power card reads: “Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.” Bringing it out can instantly change the outcome of the game, especially with its ability to create massive Power point totals in a single location.

Combining Onslaught with Iron Man is really dangerous for the opponent. This combo can even produce a triple-digit Power total or more. Nerfing its Power to six, or even five would make it more balanced.

The Infinaut

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The Infinaut’s ability reads as: “If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.” This could be a big setback, but in reality, there are a lot of ways in Marvel Snap to avoid its effect. This makes The Infinaut an absolute monster on the field without the need of thinking about how to make up for the turn skip.

Cards like Jubilee can summon The Infinaut while disregarding its card text. Ghost Rider can also get it down if you are able to discard it. As a six-cost, 20-Power card, The Infinaut provides a massive boost through these ways. Nerfing its Power to 17 or 18 would make it less valuable to abuse these oppressive combos.

She-Hulk

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The Infinaut requires you to skip a turn to summon it the normal way. With She-Hulk, skipping a turn will make it the cheapest 10-Power unit in the game. Its effect reads: “Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.” By playing it on turn six—assuming that you did not play any card on turn five—you’ll have a one-cost, 10-Power unit, which could pave the way for a five-cost or four-cost finisher in the same turn.

Also, if you have She-Hulk in your hand as early as turn three, you can already summon it on turn four by skipping the previous turn. She-Hulk is a flexible, massive Power source with applications in the mid- or late-game as well. Nerfing its cost to seven, or cutting its Power to eight or nine seems like a more balanced proposition.

Mister Negative

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Mister Negative has one of the most game-changing effects in all of Marvel Snap. It has the ability that reads: “On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.” This effect may seem like a gamble, but it can definitely change the tide of the game in an instant, making it almost impossible for your opponent to predict which cards you will use later in the game.

The effect is too powerful for this statline. Nerfing it to five Energy or its Power to negative two would make things fairer for players going up against it.

Dracula

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Dracula is more of a late-game finisher. Its ability is “At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.” Decks with multiple five- or six-cost cards and high Power points, will have a great chance to generate an additional massive Power source at the end of the game.

Dracula’s effect isn’t really unbalanced by itself, but its low cost allows you to spend two more turns summoning other late-game finishers, which is a bit too much. Bumping its cost to five would be the ideal thing to do, but having its Power lowered to negative one or two could also be the answer.

Hobgoblin

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Hobgoblin is a five-cost, negative eight-Power card with the ability that reads: “On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.” This already provides a major deficit to your opponent in terms of Power, and it also disrupts their strategy of where they can (or should) play their cards.

Hobgoblin’s ability and stats are unbalanced since it brings a double disadvantage to your opponent. Having it nerfed to being a six-cost, or diminishing its Power to negative six or seven would be ideal.