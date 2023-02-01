Can you switch decks during Marvel Snap Friendly Battle Mode? Answered

Marvel Snap entered the card game world with a fresh approach to the genre, which helped it gather a strong player base in a short time. Beneath the fast-paced nature of the game, there lies a progression system, and players strive to get to the next level.

From leveling up their Collection Levels to climbing up the ranks in each Marvel Snap season, there are lots of things to do, and each can be done faster as you improve at the game.

Practice is a must to get better, and one of the best ways to do it will be through challenging a friend in Battle Mode. As you battle back and forth, you’ll be able to spot each other’s weaknesses and give tips.

To make the most out of a Friendly Battle, you may want to change your deck, but the lack of a button to do that might surprise you.

Can you change decks during Marvel Snap Friendly Battle Mode?

No, players can’t change their decks in Marvel Snap Friendly Battle Mode. If you’re looking to switch your deck, you’ll need to exit out of the current Friendly Battle Mode session and restart it once again.

A Friendly Battle generally takes around 20 to 30 minutes, and Friendly Battles don’t reward players like regular matches. This means no boosters or progression can be earned through playing Friendly Battles. While this prevents users from completing challenges faster, it allows the game mode to stay true to its nature which is practicing.

Friendly Battles were introduced to Marvel Snap with version 11.18.1.