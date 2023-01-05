Ben Brode says Second Dinner is ‘discussing’ the current ‘unfortunate’ methods for players to obtain newest Marvel SNAP cards

Marvel SNAP has become a hugely popular card battler on mobile and PC since its full release in October, but players trying to reach endgame are finding it a bit difficult to collect all cards needed to do so.

Currently, cards are sorted into different Series, of which there are five. Players must collect all cards in Series One, Two, and Three before moving on to Series Four and Five, which is where the newest cards in the game are placed on release.

Addressing a complaint about the game’s current progression system in a message on the official SNAP Discord server, Second Dinner’s chief development officer Ben Brode spoke to the frustrations of players who can’t earn every card in Series Three and revealed some future changes to how it will work.

“In ‘the end game,’ players will be getting on average four new cards a month,” Brode said. “As [a free-to-play player], you’ll be able to choose whether that’s a Series Five card and the Series Three cards that have just been demoted, or two Series Four cards and the Series Three cards that have just been demoted.”

Players rank up in SNAP by upgrading their cards and moving up a ladder of Collection Levels. After a certain rank, new cards are replaced by an item called Collector’s Reserves, which can contain multiple different items. New cards seem to be rarer than other drops within the loot pool.

“I’m curious to see how this feels once we start getting into that rhythm,” Brode said. “I think it’s unfortunate that right now most folks aren’t able to engage meaningfully with S4 and S5, though (and it’s something we’re currently discussing).”

Players need to sink a truly large amount of hours to get into Series Four and Five territory. Until then, they are limited in the possible cards they can play, which creates for a difficult experience for many. But in the free-to-play game, the draw of potentially getting new cards is specifically designed this way to keep players grinding for more.

Brode’s acknowledgment that the majority of players can’t even try to enjoy a lot of the game’s newest content, at the very least, is good information for players to know that the developer is listening.