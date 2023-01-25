A Marvel Snap whale has already collected every card variant available

A dedicated Marvel Snap player has collected all art variants in the game, spending a small fortune to acquire every alternate piece of art in the game.

Card collection game Marvel Snap has established a foothold in the mobile gaming atmosphere with fun gameplay and a rewarding collection experience. Players must battle each other to unlock new cards. Unlockable art variants also allow players to customize their deck, although many of the variants require cold hard cash to unlock. One dedicated player has seemingly bought every available variant, however, meaning they’ve spent thousands on the game.

An absolute MEGLADON of a spender in Marvel Snap who owns every variant in the game sent me what his shop looks like LOL



He also told me he received 200 Gold for any mystery variant rewards. 🤔



Can you confirm this? @bbrode pic.twitter.com/COXvMByF1O — Cozy (@ACozyGamer) January 23, 2023

According to Marvel Snap content creator A Cozy Gamer, a player has purchased every art variant in the game, providing a screenshot of their in-game shop as proof. The picture shows that the daily offer has blank spaces where the art variants typically appear, meaning no other variants are left for purchase.

There are currently 1,105 art variants, according to Marvel Snap Zone. Some variants are only available through season passes and other limited-time events, so the player had to have consistently played Marvel Snap since its launch in June 2022.

It’s unclear how much the player spent to complete their collection, but it’s likely over $10,000. New variants and cards are consistently added to Marvel Snap, so the player will have to keep spending if they want to maintain their collection.