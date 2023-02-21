Nintendo is working on a new Mario game but don’t expect details anytime soon

Super Mario has always been a staple on Nintendo consoles, and many would assume—especially considering the modern gaming scene—the heavyweight gaming publishers would want to keep a steady flow of franchise titles.

That has not, however, been the case. It’s been six years since the last entry, Super Mario Odyssey, hit the market. This doesn’t count remasters and remakes they’ve been releasing like the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, of course, but even The Legend of Zelda is getting a second entry on the Switch before more mainline Mario.

So, what’s the hold-up with Nintendo’s most popular franchise?

An interview from IGN touched on this very question: Shigeru Miyamoto, the man behind Mario, was asked why a new Mario game is still not out yet. He politely replied they were always working on one and that they’d wait for the right moment to share information. But when it’s ready, they’ll certainly release it.

Nintendo isn’t like other developers when it comes to milking their cash cow. Unlike Activision, who’s really known for Call of Duty, Nintendo takes a much more relaxed approach. It often seems, from the outside at least, that they develop the games they are interested in expanding. Recently, they’ve even revived Pikmin, with a new entry to the series coming in July.

As a famous industry quote said: “A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” It seems Nintendo is taking this quote to heart and taking their sweet time to develop the new Mario game they have on the boil.

When we have more Mario details, Dot Esports will let you know.