March’s Nintendo Direct to feature last Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

A Nintendo Direct presentation will be happening next month to showcase the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, Nintendo announced today.

As seen in a tweet by the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, the Direct presentation will take place on March 9 at 4pm CT. The company clarified that the presentation will only focus on the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will not include any information about its games.

This follows the leaks that recently emerged about a possible new Nintendo Switch bundle themed around the upcoming film. Known leaker billbil-kun on Twitter posted what could be the special edition Switch bundle containing a 2022 version of the console in red, a digital code for Super Mario Odyssey, and “something related to the upcoming Super Mario movie.”

The leaker also claims the bundle will cost $287 and will be released in Europe on March 10, which is the day Nintendo celebrates Mario Day. Nintendo has still not confirmed anything about this bundle, but it’s safe to assume that announcing it during the Direct presentation could be a possibility.

Nintendo and production company Illumination already launched the first two trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And next month, we will get to see a final look at the film before it hits theaters on April 7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.