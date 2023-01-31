Madden 23 TOTY: When does the Team of the Year release?

Madden 23’s Ultimate Team mode is one of the most popular ways to experience NFL football at home, allowing you to build your perfect squad. Collecting the best players will be the key to climbing the ranks in Ultimate Team, and grabbing Team of the Year (TOTY) players is one of the better ways to do it.

TOTY players come with an impressive 96 overall rating, making them the most powerful cards in the game. Each year, EA organizes a public vote, allowing fans of the NFL to pick who they think have been the best players in the league that season. Players that collect the most votes make it into the Team of the Year, and fans have been wondering when the 2023 edition of the event will take place.

Does Team of the Year in Madden 23 have a release date?

Team of the Year in Madden 23 doesn’t have a set release date at the moment. Though the voting often begins at the end of January, EA is yet to start the process in 2023.

With the 2023 season’s Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, the final release date for Madden 23‘s TOTY is dependent on how EA intends to run it this year.

Should the developer decides to hand-pick the players themselves, there’s a chance that TOTY in Madden 23 might become available during the early weeks of February. If they stick to the voting model that was introduced in 2020, the TOTY release might get delayed further.

With the NFL season drawing rapidly to its conclusion, it shouldn’t be long before we hear EA’s plans for Team of the Year. Players like Josh Jacobs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, and defensive safety Mark Andrews are highly predicted to find themselves in the squad when it’s finally released.