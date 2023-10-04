Lords of the Fallen countdown: Exact start time and release date

CI Games’ Lords of the Fallen launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this month, and it looks to be an exciting new spin on the Soulslike subgenre. It all sounds great, but when does it release?

With grotesque enemies, monstrous bosses, an eerie and unsettling setting, and a light and dark world reminiscent of Legacy of Kain, Lords of the Fallen has caught the eye of Souls fans and gamers everywhere.

Fortunately, anyone excited for Lords of the Fallen doesn’t have long to wait, as it’s launching very soon. If you’re looking for the release date and exact start time, look no further than this article.

Lords of the Fallen release date and start time

Image via CI Games studio

Lords of the Fallen releases on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The exact release time isn’t known yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as CI Games provides any further information on the launch schedule.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 2 : 0 8 : 2 0

If you’re keen to get started in Lords of the Fallen as soon as possible, you’d be wise to preload the game. You can usually preload games between a couple of days and a week before launch, depending on your platform. Check out our Lords of the Fallen preload guide for more information and exact preload times as soon as they become available.

Lords of the Fallen features co-op and player-versus-player multiplayer, just like the Souls games and Elden Ring, which is likely to be bustling with players in the weeks after launch. If it’s anything like other Souls games (which it probably will be), there’ll be tons of secrets and collectibles to find, like hidden weapons and spells, so stay tuned for guides on where to find them all.

