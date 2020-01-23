What everything costs in the Legends of Runeterra open beta

Riot Games released the Legends of Runeterra open beta today, revealing how much everything in the game costs.

LoR, the new digital card game by Riot, is free-to-play. But there are options for players if they want to invest money into the new CCG.

LoR Coin currency

The store in LoR uses coins, not Riot Points. But players who have Dollar General, CVS, and Riot Point gift cards can use those instead of Paypal or a credit card.

$4.99 purchases 475 coins

$9.99 purchases 1,000 coins (50 bonus)

$19.99 purchases 2,050 coins (150 bonus)

$34.99 purchases 3,650 coins (325 bonus)

$49.99 purchases 5,350 coins (600 bonus)

$99.99 purchases 11,000 coins (1,500 bonus)

Bundles and wildcards

A starter bundle is available within the LoR open beta, but it might not be for everyone. It includes six Common cards, four Rare, and one Epic card at the cost of 475 coins.

Players can also purchase a designated number of wildcards each week. This is a better option for those who know what cards they want to craft.

Champion wildcard: 300 coins each with a limit of three per week.

Epic wildcard: 120 coins each with a limit of three per week.

Rare wildcard: 30 coins each with a limit of six per week.

Common wildcard: 10 coins each with a limit of six per week.

Expeditions

Expeditions in LoR are a Limited Draft format, providing two chances to earn rewards with each token. After three tokens, no more rewards are available. One token is available as a reward each week in the Weekly Vault level 10 and above while the others can be earned via shards or paid with coins. The Weekly Vault resets every Tuesday.