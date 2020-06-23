Weekly vaults to have new high cap for Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.4

In an effort to combat bots, Vaults are now capped and cheaters are getting punished.

During Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.3 in March, Riot Games announced that the weekly vault formula would be changed to allow players to grind endlessly after level 13 to get bonus rare capsules. Once Patch 1.4 is deployed tomorrow, however, that will no longer be the case.

Riot Games said it saw a recent uptick in botting due to the infinite nature of bonus capsules that were being awarded to players after playing past level 13 for the weekly vault. Due to this, Riot is now adding a level 25 cap to the weekly vault.

While this change may sound detrimental to some players, only a small portion of the community will experience this new limit to the weekly vault. Most players who try to optimize their vault rewards tend to hit vault level 10 for the guaranteed champion wildcard or level 13 for the triple guaranteed upgrade to diamond chests from platinum chests.

Aside from adding the new limit, Riot is also targeting and banning accounts that used these experience-gaining bots. If an account is hit by the wave of bans, the removal of access will affect all Riot games.

Patch 1.4 for LoR drops tomorrow, June 24.