Riot releases February Legends of Runeterra Epic wildcard via Twitch Prime

Riot Games is giving away 12 Legends of Runeterra Epic wildcards over the course of 2021 in partnership with Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime members can earn one free Epic wildcard from Feb. 5 to March 9. The free Epic wildcard was released in conjunction with the Lunar Celebration expansion in LoR—featuring Aphelios as a champion, alongside 15 other cards. Four of the Lunar Celebration expansion cards are Epics. A new LoR set is also scheduled to release in March, Empires of the Ascended.

Players with a Twitch Prime account are able to redeem the February Epic wildcard via the platform’s website.

Click on the Twitch Prime loot tab, located at the top right of the screen.

Use the drop-down menu and scroll down to select the LoR Epic wildcard reward.

Players will get directed to a Twitch Prime page, offering the Epic wildcard by clicking “click claim now.”

Prime Gaming will confirm it’s linked to the Riot Games account, confirming the reward was claimed.

Launch the game.

Go to the LoR store and click on cards.

Players can view new wildcards at the top of the screen.

The Epic wildcard will unlock any single LoR card with an Epic rarity.

The Lunar Celebration in LoR is live now, offering sweet rewards for players who log in daily and complete quests. The next large-scale set, Empires of the Ascended, is scheduled to drop in early March.