Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.6.0 brings free cosmetics to players for the game’s anniversary

There are five new cosmetic items for players to collect by logging in.

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.5.0, is officially dropping tomorrow. The newest patch coincides with the game’s first anniversary and the LoR team is giving out free cosmetics to the player base to celebrate.

In a similar fashion to the Aphelios champion expansion, players can receive these free cosmetics by logging in every day to collect them from the event tab. Here’s the exact breakdown of what you’ll see and when:

Day one: Piece of Cake Garen Emote

Day two: Common Prismatic Chest

Day three: First Year Icon

Day four: Sharp and Sweet Katarina Emote

Day five: Rare Prismatic Chest

Day six: Champion Wildcard

Day seven: Anniversary Poro Guardian

When players log in once Patch 2.6.0 goes live, they’ll also begin receiving event quests every single day. If players can complete all seven quests, then they’ll receive a unique card back to commemorate the LoR anniversary.

Here are the cosmetics:

Guardians

Anniversary Poro

For some Poros, being cute enough to eat is just an occupational hazard.

Personality: Life of the party

Loves: Celebrating a year with you

Card backs

First Year

For all the legends who made our first year spectacular.

Emotes

Piece of Cake

Sharp and Sweet

Icons

First Year Icon

Aside from the anniversary event, there will also be changes to LoR’s competitive schedule, which was discussed in the past but will be updated in the client once Patch 2.6.0 goes live. Here are the rest of the notes for LoR’s Patch 2.6.0.

Miscellaneous

Effects for Spell Shield, Recall, Auras, Elusive, Shuffle, various Deck Events (Nab / Draw), and Sharpsight have been improved.

The Tournaments tab has been updated with information on the format and qualification requirements for Empires of the Ascended’s Seasonal Tournament. Full list of changes from previous seasons: All Gauntlets have been updated to best-of-three format. Last Chance Gauntlet moved ahead of the top 700 Masters cut. Get ready to enter the Last Chance Gauntlet when it opens on April 17. Open Rounds increased from five to nine rounds, length of each round reduced slightly. This new structure guarantees players will qualify for the Playoffs with eight or nine wins, and high-seeded players (seeded based on season rank) can qualify with seven wins. Open Rounds and Playoffs now take place on Saturday instead of Sunday in local times. A full updated schedule with all dates and times will be shared later this week.



Bug fixes

Weekly vault ready push notifications on mobile will now be sent based on local times.

Fixed an issue where some Guardians would skip animations when interacting with them.

Fixed an issue where some players weren’t able to complete the Prologue after playing Friend Challenge matches.

Fixed an issue that would prevent Thermogenic Beam copied by Karma level two from dealing damage appropriately.

Fixed a visual issue that would sometimes cause cards to render in low quality during combat.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause keywords to clip through other objects when being shared by Zoe level two.

Inviolus Vox should no longer incorrectly trigger when killing Dragon Chow.

Mimic can no longer copy itself.

Destiny’s Call can no longer be cast without any units in hand.

Fixed several issues causing Oracle’s Eye to display misinformation while Sivir level two is attacking.

Crimson Bloodletter no longer activates two times when Braum is played afterwards.

Stony Suppressor no longer increases variable cost cards, such as Thermogenic Beam, beyond available mana.

Molten Breath no longer increases the size of cards.

Trevor Snoozebottom’s Mumblesprite now correctly displays its keywords.

Several improvements to text across the game in our continued effort for text consistency.

You can celebrate LoR’s birthday and collect these cosmetics when Patch 2.6.0 is released tomorrow, March 31.